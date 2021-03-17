Brant Point Investment Management LLC Has $7.89 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services comprises approximately 0.9% of Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.59. 2,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,626,949. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The firm has a market cap of $91.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -810.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,074 shares of company stock worth $34,335,136. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.04.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.