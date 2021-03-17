Brant Point Investment Management LLC Invests $8.80 Million in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 230,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,000. MaxLinear accounts for approximately 1.0% of Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Brant Point Investment Management LLC owned 0.31% of MaxLinear as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 4,211.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

In other MaxLinear news, insider Curtis Ling sold 8,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $309,941.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 979,704 shares in the company, valued at $36,650,726.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $334,392.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,687.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,628 shares of company stock valued at $5,028,356. Company insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

Shares of NYSE:MXL traded down $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.87. The stock had a trading volume of 804 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $44.05.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.23. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.