Brant Point Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,587 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Saia worth $5,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAIA. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $10,125,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Saia by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Saia by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Saia by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Saia by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.76. 163,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,032. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $229.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.32.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $336,357.49. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 8,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $1,807,005.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAIA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.08.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

