Brant Point Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,830 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 13,113 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 171 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COO traded down $3.66 on Wednesday, reaching $378.53. The company had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 79.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $401.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $382.07 and a 200-day moving average of $354.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.69.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

