Brant Point Investment Management LLC Makes New $5.30 Million Investment in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 133,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Hillenbrand as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 9.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 326,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after buying an additional 27,581 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HI. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

HI traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.13. 6 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,879. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -62.21 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.61. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $51.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.15 million. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

