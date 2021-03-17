Brant Point Investment Management LLC Makes New $8.80 Million Investment in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 230,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,000. MaxLinear makes up approximately 1.0% of Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Brant Point Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of MaxLinear as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 4,211.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.87. 804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,565. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average of $30.68. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $44.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.23. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Curtis Ling sold 14,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $546,952.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 979,704 shares in the company, valued at $36,013,919.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $321,740.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,489,111.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,628 shares of company stock valued at $5,028,356 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MXL. Roth Capital lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

