Brant Point Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 133,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Hillenbrand at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Hillenbrand by 1.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Hillenbrand by 9.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 326,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after buying an additional 27,581 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Hillenbrand by 3.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Hillenbrand by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HI traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $50.13. 6 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,879. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -62.21 and a beta of 1.54. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.23. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.96%.

A number of analysts have commented on HI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

