Brant Point Investment Management LLC Purchases 131,800 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,800 shares during the quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of APi Group worth $5,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in APi Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,776,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,443,000 after buying an additional 992,497 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of APi Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,245,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,353,000 after purchasing an additional 501,553 shares during the last quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of APi Group by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,406,000 after purchasing an additional 700,100 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,159,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,511,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APi Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.40. 453,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average is $16.60. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $20.59.

APG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

