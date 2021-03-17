Brant Point Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 375,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,743,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Flex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Flex by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 451,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 45,334 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Flex by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,429,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,706,000 after acquiring an additional 180,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Flex news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $110,617.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,026,728.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 366,508 shares of company stock worth $6,301,752 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLEX. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

FLEX traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.96. 16,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,770,236. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $20.04.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

