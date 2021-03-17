Brant Point Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 375,000 Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 375,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,743,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Flex as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in Flex by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 19,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 1,344.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.96. 16,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,770,236. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.77.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $472,899.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,152,479.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 366,508 shares of company stock worth $6,301,752 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

