Brant Point Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line makes up about 1.0% of Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $8,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at $50,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,376,101,000 after buying an additional 388,472 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 146,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 197.4% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

ODFL traded down $2.36 on Wednesday, reaching $226.62. 1,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,428. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.39 and a fifty-two week high of $235.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ODFL. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.87.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

