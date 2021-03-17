Brant Point Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Assurant worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Assurant by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Assurant by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Assurant by 1.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Assurant by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Assurant by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIZ traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.29. The company had a trading volume of 172 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,041. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.30. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

Assurant declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 12th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

