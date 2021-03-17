Brant Point Investment Management LLC Sells 13,113 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,830 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 13,113 shares during the quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 20.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,737 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 13.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 18.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,414 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Companies stock traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $378.53. 360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 79.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.68 and a 12-month high of $401.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $382.07 and its 200-day moving average is $354.04.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.69.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

