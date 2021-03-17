Brant Point Investment Management LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $464,648.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,553,370.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.29.

NYSE:YUM traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.23. 2,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,642. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.91. The company has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $110.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

