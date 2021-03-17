Brant Point Investment Management LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,914,000 after acquiring an additional 48,371 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Yum! Brands by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Yum! Brands by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,674,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $464,648.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,553,370.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of YUM stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,642. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.91. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $110.66. The firm has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.29.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

