Brant Point Investment Management LLC Sells 19,005 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,005 shares during the quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Envista worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVST. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Envista by 596.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Envista during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

NVST traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $40.65. The company had a trading volume of 266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,467. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.44 and its 200 day moving average is $33.14. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVST. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

In other Envista news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $497,966.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,043.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

