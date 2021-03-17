Brant Point Investment Management LLC Sells 41,095 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41,095 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Nuance Communications worth $6,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 7,265.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NUAN. Wedbush increased their price target on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

Shares of NUAN traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.55. 1,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,261,011. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 452.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.23. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $51.62.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

