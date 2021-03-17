Brant Point Investment Management LLC Sells 41,095 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41,095 shares during the quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Nuance Communications worth $6,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 2.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NUAN shares. Guggenheim upgraded Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

NASDAQ NUAN traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,011. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 452.80, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $51.62.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

