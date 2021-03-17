Brant Point Investment Management LLC Sells 53,100 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,100 shares during the quarter. Syneos Health accounts for approximately 1.0% of Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Brant Point Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Syneos Health worth $8,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 282.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 935,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,754,000 after buying an additional 691,519 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,313,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,047,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1,974.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,884,000 after buying an additional 463,439 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1,849.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 418,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after buying an additional 396,764 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently commented on SYNH. Citigroup upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays began coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.
In related news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $84,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,487 shares in the company, valued at $17,188,999.74.
Also, Director John L. Maldonado sold 4,654,046 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total transaction of $345,190,591.82.
. Insiders have sold 4,734,631 shares of company stock worth $351,263,976 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SYNH traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.91. 827,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $81.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.28.
Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Syneos Health Company Profile
Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.
