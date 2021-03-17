Brant Point Investment Management LLC Sells 63,857 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,857 shares during the period. Primerica accounts for about 1.1% of Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Brant Point Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Primerica worth $9,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,760,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Primerica by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,476 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Primerica by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 462,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,887,000 after buying an additional 85,799 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Primerica by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,297,000 after purchasing an additional 222,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 412,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,248,000 after acquiring an additional 21,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PRI traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,832. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.20 and a 12 month high of $156.57.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRI. Truist raised their price target on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

