Brant Point Investment Management LLC Sells 69,390 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69,390 shares during the quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ON. Zacks Investment Research cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.04.

In related news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,583.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $40.32. The stock had a trading volume of 16,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,797,062. ON Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $42.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

