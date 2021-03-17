Brant Point Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 355,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,361,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BFT. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,584,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,679,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $564,000.

NYSE:BFT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.52. 21,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,301,545. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.21.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial technology, or information and business services. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

