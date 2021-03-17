Brant Point Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 239,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,709,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Maravai LifeSciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRVI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Shares of MRVI traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.50. 1,157,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,716. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $40.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.56.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

