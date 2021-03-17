Brant Point Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded down $21.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,461.07. The company had a trading volume of 986 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,434. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.36, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,564.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,464.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,356.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective (up previously from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,503.48.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total transaction of $7,635,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,774,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,789 shares of company stock valued at $73,588,298 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.