Bread (BRD) Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, Bread has traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar. One Bread token can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000539 BTC on major exchanges. Bread has a market capitalization of $28.01 million and $2.38 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00052389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00013410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $376.16 or 0.00642039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00069935 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00025230 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00033946 BTC.

About Bread

BRD is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

