Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $81.88

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 81.88 ($1.07) and traded as high as GBX 90.40 ($1.18). Breedon Group shares last traded at GBX 90.40 ($1.18), with a volume of 3,664,610 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.15) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 88.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 81.88. The stock has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20.

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

