Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.80

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 18140 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BNTGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank cut Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.67.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

