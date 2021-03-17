Brian D. Zook Sells 5,986 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) CAO Brian D. Zook sold 5,986 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $85,958.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,728 shares in the company, valued at $168,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.49. 222,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,786. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $14.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILA. Sapience Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 1,073,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after acquiring an additional 508,368 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at $3,869,000. S&CO Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,163,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,851,000 after acquiring an additional 247,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,349,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,275,000 after acquiring an additional 215,071 shares during the period. Finally, Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 451,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 82,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.08.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.