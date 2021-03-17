Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) CEO Acquires $118,000.00 in Stock

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) CEO Robert Busard Brown acquired 100,000 shares of Brickell Biotech stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,609.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BBI stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.31. 19,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,264,546. Brickell Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $2.61. The company has a market cap of $87.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 990.67% and a negative return on equity of 187.45%. Research analysts forecast that Brickell Biotech, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brickell Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brickell Biotech stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Brickell Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

