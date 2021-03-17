Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Stake Lowered by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 797.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 32,943 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

BFAM opened at $167.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.23 and a 1-year high of $182.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.91.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. Equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $321,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,069,186.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total transaction of $57,760.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,256 shares of company stock valued at $9,832,867 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.