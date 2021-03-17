BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $54,678.39. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSIG opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. Equities analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.26%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

