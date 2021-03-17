Briscoe Group Limited (ASX:BGP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Briscoe Group Limited (ASX:BGP) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1255 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Briscoe Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68.
About Briscoe Group
