Briscoe Group Limited (ASX:BGP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Briscoe Group Limited (ASX:BGP) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1255 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Briscoe Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Get Briscoe Group alerts:

About Briscoe Group

Briscoe Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of homeware and sporting goods in New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Homeware and Sporting Goods. It operates retail stores under the Briscoes Homeware, Living & Giving, and Rebel Sport brands. As of January 26, 2020, the company operated a network of 47 bricks and mortar stores, including 24 fulfilment hubs; and 40 stores, including 20 fulfilment hubs.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Briscoe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Briscoe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.