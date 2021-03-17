British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Buys £149.64 in Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) insider Simon Carter purchased 29 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 516 ($6.74) per share, for a total transaction of £149.64 ($195.51).

LON:BLND traded down GBX 6.20 ($0.08) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 525.80 ($6.87). The stock had a trading volume of 1,960,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,767. British Land Company Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 309.40 ($4.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 533.60 ($6.97). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 477.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 433.54. The stock has a market cap of £4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. British Land currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 438.10 ($5.72).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

