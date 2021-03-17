Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Stock Position Raised by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,974 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Brixmor Property Group worth $7,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 35,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 363,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,009,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 96,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $21.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.40.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

