Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Lowered by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miramar Capital LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $1,357,000. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in Broadcom by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total value of $250,764.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.24, for a total transaction of $197,418.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,123 shares of company stock valued at $42,296,570 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $478.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $466.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.74.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

