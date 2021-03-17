Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Broadmark Realty Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 95.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.5%.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

NYSE:BRMK opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $10.96.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 52.94% and a return on equity of 5.64%. Equities analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.