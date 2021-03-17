Broadscale Acquisition Corp. Units’ Quiet Period Will End on March 24th (OTCMKTS:SCLEU)

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. Units’ (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, March 24th. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. Units had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 12th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Broadscale Acquisition Corp. Units’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS:SCLEU opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. Units has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

