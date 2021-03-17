Brokerages Anticipate Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.84). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full year earnings of ($60.79) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($2.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acutus Medical.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFIB. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,006,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at about $3,589,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at about $498,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at about $1,917,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at about $129,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFIB opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. Acutus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

