Brokerages Anticipate Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $590.89 Million

Brokerages expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to report $590.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $635.90 million and the lowest is $508.11 million. Americold Realty Trust posted sales of $484.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%.

COLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of COLD opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day moving average is $35.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 88.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Also, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $7,070,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,368 shares in the company, valued at $16,626,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,545 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,220 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

