Brokerages Anticipate At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) to Announce $0.69 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) will announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for At Home Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.80. At Home Group posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow At Home Group.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HOME shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.28.

NYSE:HOME traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,090. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. At Home Group has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.56.

In other news, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 26,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $807,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 275,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $4,826,372.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,757 shares of company stock worth $4,644,476 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOME. Indaba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of At Home Group by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,263,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,986 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the fourth quarter worth $12,021,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of At Home Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,013,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,635,000 after purchasing an additional 457,957 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the fourth quarter worth $6,796,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of At Home Group by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 531,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 304,361 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

