Brokerages Anticipate CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.53 Million

Equities analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will report sales of $76.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.45 million and the highest is $76.60 million. CECO Environmental reported sales of $80.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year sales of $318.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $317.20 million to $319.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $333.07 million, with estimates ranging from $331.00 million to $335.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CECE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ CECE opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $306.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,422,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 278,925 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 398,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the third quarter valued at $2,522,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 123,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 3.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 216,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

