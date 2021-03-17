Brokerages Anticipate First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. First Commonwealth Financial reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 460%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $94.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. Also, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,569 shares in the company, valued at $747,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $303,395 in the last three months. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter worth $76,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

