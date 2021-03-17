Brokerages Anticipate Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.40. Freeport-McMoRan posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 393.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Raymond James set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.12.

Shares of FCX opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of -388.73 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,078.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

