Brokerages Anticipate fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to Announce -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.22). fuboTV posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for fuboTV.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The firm had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.94 million. The company’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FUBO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,373,759.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on fuboTV (FUBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.