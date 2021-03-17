Brokerages Anticipate Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $759.80 Million

Brokerages predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will report $759.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $746.00 million to $771.70 million. Grocery Outlet reported sales of $760.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Grocery Outlet.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GO. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

In related news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $801,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $144,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,733 shares in the company, valued at $714,729.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 429,327 shares of company stock worth $17,364,072. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.43. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $48.87.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grocery Outlet (GO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.