Brokerages Anticipate Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $311.43 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will post sales of $311.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $314.60 million and the lowest is $309.00 million. Hancock Whitney reported sales of $315.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HWC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.29.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.91, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $45.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.93%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,344.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

