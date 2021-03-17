Brokerages Anticipate Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. Höegh LNG Partners reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 20.74%.

HMLP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Danske upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Höegh LNG Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:HMLP traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.01. 6,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.54. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 97,781 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 5.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

About Höegh LNG Partners

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

