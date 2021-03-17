Brokerages Anticipate Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will post sales of $1.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace reported sales of $3.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year sales of $5.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $5.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Howmet Aerospace.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

HWM opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howmet Aerospace (HWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.