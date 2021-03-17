Brokerages Anticipate International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.25 Million

Equities research analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will announce $88.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Money Express’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.00 million. International Money Express posted sales of $77.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year sales of $416.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $416.00 million to $417.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $450.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). International Money Express had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 8.65%.

IMXI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 23,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $376,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMXI stock opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $634.30 million, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.44. International Money Express has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average is $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

