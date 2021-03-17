Brokerages Anticipate Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $290.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) will post sales of $290.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $282.52 million to $301.20 million. Lumber Liquidators posted sales of $267.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

LL has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.13. Lumber Liquidators has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $743.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,018,000 after acquiring an additional 178,055 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 26,080 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

